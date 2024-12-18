



Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff of India, is currently on a four-day official visit to Indonesia from December 15 to 18, 2024. This visit aims to enhance the growing defence ties between India and Indonesia, particularly focusing on maritime cooperation as part of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





During his visit, Admiral Tripathi is engaging in discussions with key Indonesian defence officials, including Defence Minister Lt Gen Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd), Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces Gen Agus Subiyanto, and Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy. The talks are expected to cover various aspects of defence collaboration, with an emphasis on maritime security, joint training initiatives, and strengthening operational collaboration between the two navies.





The visit underscores the commitment to deepening maritime relations, which include ongoing activities such as joint exercises and coordinated patrols. Notably, the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol is currently taking place along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) from December 10 to 18.





Furthermore, discussions during this trip have also touched upon potential collaborations in defence technology, reflecting Indonesia's interest in enhancing its capabilities through partnerships with India. Overall, Admiral Tripathi's engagements are seen as a significant step towards reinforcing the strategic ties between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region.







