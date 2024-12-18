



The Indian government is set to support Agnikul Cosmos in the development of its Agnibaan rocket, a significant move aimed at enhancing India's capabilities in the burgeoning space sector. This initiative aligns with the government's broader strategy to promote private participation in space exploration and technology.





The Centre's backing will facilitate the creation of the Agnibaan launch vehicle, which is designed to meet diverse mission requirements while reducing lead times for satellite deployment[6]. This funding is part of a larger effort to bolster India's private space industry, which has seen considerable growth in recent years.





The Agnibaan rocket, developed by Agnikul Cosmos, is notable for being powered by the world's first fully 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine. This innovative design allows for greater efficiency and reduced costs in rocket manufacturing. The rocket can carry payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg into low Earth orbit, catering to various applications such as communications, navigation, and climate monitoring.





Agnikul Cosmos successfully conducted its first test flight of the Agnibaan rocket on May 30, 2024. This marked a historic moment as it was the first rocket launched from a private launch pad in India and involved a fully integrated 3D printed engine, showcasing significant advancements in indigenous space technology.





With government support and successful test launches, Agnikul aims to conduct regular commercial satellite launches starting in 2025. The company plans to perform approximately 35 to 40 launches annually, contributing to the growing demand for small satellite services in various sectors.





This collaboration between Agnikul Cosmos and the Indian government represents a pivotal step towards establishing a robust private space sector in India, fostering innovation and enhancing the country's position in global space exploration.







