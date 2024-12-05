

Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan recently visited the DEFEXPO exhibition in Gandhinagar, India, as part of a working visit to strengthen military ties between Armenia and India. During his visit, which took place on December 3, 2024, Papikyan engaged with various defence companies and explored the military hardware showcased at the exhibition.





This visit underscores Armenia's interest in enhancing its defence capabilities, particularly in light of ongoing regional tensions. Reports indicate that Papikyan discussed potential arms deals with Indian officials, including the acquisition of Akash air-defence systems and combat drones. The Armenian government has been actively seeking to modernize its armed forces, especially following recent conflicts that highlighted deficiencies in military equipment.





The meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also focused on expanding bilateral military-technical cooperation, although no specific agreements were announced during this visit.







