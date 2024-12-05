



Solid State Physics Laboratory, a DRDO laboratory, has successfully developed indigenous processes for growing and manufacturing 4-inch diameter Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) upto 150W & Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) up to 40W for applications up to X-band frequencies. GaN/SiC technology is a critical enabler of next-generation applications across defence, aerospace, and clean energy sectors.





This advanced technology offers improved efficiency, reduced size and weight, and enhanced performance, making it essential for future combat systems, RADARS, electronic warfare systems, and green energy solutions. With rising demands for lighter and more compact power supplies in future combat systems, GaN/SiC technology provides a vital foundation for communications, intelligence, reconnaissance, and unmanned systems for both military and commercial sectors, including electric vehicles and renewable energy.





Indigenous GaN on SiC based MMICs with limited production capability has been successfully established at GAETEC, Hyderabad. These state-of-the-art multifunctional MMIC cater to wide applications in next generation strategic systems, space, aerospace and 5G/satellite communications. The development of commercially viable SiC and GaN-based MMIC technology marks a milestone in India’s journey towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ fostering self-reliance in semiconductor technology.





