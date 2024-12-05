



US Congressman Brad Sherman has publicly called on the interim government of Bangladesh to fulfil its obligation to protect the country's Hindu minority. This statement follows significant unrest and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this year.





In his remarks, Sherman emphasised that the interim government must address the concerns raised by thousands of protesting Hindus who have faced attacks and harassment. He highlighted the need for meaningful action in response to calls for investigations into human rights violations, as advocated by organizations such as the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk. Sherman stated that it is imperative for the current administration to demonstrate leadership by taking steps to eliminate violence against the Hindu community.





The urgency of this situation was underscored during a recent rally held near the White House, where members of the Bangladeshi Hindu community gathered to demand not only the release of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das but also enhanced security measures for Hindus in Bangladesh. Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of HinduACTion, expressed concerns about the safety of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is reportedly facing threats to his life while in custody under the interim government.





Sherman’s call for action reflects broader international concerns regarding the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly in light of escalating extremist rhetoric and violence. The Indian government has also expressed its concern over these developments, reiterating that protecting minorities is primarily the responsibility of Bangladesh's government.







