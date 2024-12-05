

An army Jawan was injured in a terrorist attack in the Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama, on December 4, 2024. The soldier, who was on leave and had recently returned home, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was promptly taken to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.





Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to locate the assailants. This attack has raised concerns as the region has been experiencing sporadic violence targeting security personnel.





Earlier, a terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam forest on Tuesday, police said. The operation is ongoing.





The encounter began on December 2, following specific intelligence inputs. A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police at Harwan, Srinagar, where initial contact was established during the search.







