



Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Bangladesh next week, specifically on December 9 or 10, for a high-level Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) amid rising tensions between the two countries. This visit marks the first significant diplomatic engagement since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took power following Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August 2024. Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser, Md Touhid Hosain, emphasized the desire for a good relationship with India, stating that it must be built on a reciprocal basis and mutual respect.





The backdrop of this visit includes heightened tensions due to recent incidents involving the mistreatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and protests in India against these issues. The arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has further fueled discontent and demonstrations in both countries, leading to a breach of the Bangladeshi consulate in Agartala, India. Hosain noted that both nations need to work collaboratively to improve their ties, which have been strained since Hasina's departure and the subsequent political upheaval in Bangladesh.





Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Yunus, reiterated the commitment to fostering strong relations with India but pointed out that previous ties under Hasina's government were unidimensional. The interim government aims for a relationship characterized by equality and mutual respect. Alam also mentioned ongoing discussions between leaders from both nations, including proposals for regional cooperation initiatives like a hydropower grid involving Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, and Nepal.





The upcoming meeting is seen as a crucial step towards addressing bilateral concerns and restoring stability in India-Bangladesh relations amidst ongoing challenges.







