



A Bangladesh court has once again rejected the bail plea of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. His arrest occurred on November 25 at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, where he was charged with sedition for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. The court's decision was made on December 11, 2024, by Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md. Saiful Islam, who cited the absence of a power of attorney from Das's lawyer as the reason for the rejection.





The plea was initially scheduled for a hearing on December 3, but it was deferred to January 2, 2025, after no lawyer appeared on Das's behalf. His current legal representative, Rabindra Ghosh, admitted he did not have the necessary authorization to represent Das in court. The petition claims that Das is suffering from health issues such as diabetes and asthma and alleges that he was arrested in a "false and fabricated case".





Following the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges, his followers staged protests, laying in front of his prison van to block its movement. The police intervened, resulting in violent clashes that left at least 37 people injured, including 10 police officers. The situation escalated when a lawyer, Saiful Islam Alif, was killed during the unrest in Chattogram.







