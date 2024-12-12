



Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet has recently been equipped with a new flat two-dimensional thrust vectoring nozzle, which is similar in design to the nozzle used on the U.S. F-22 Raptor. This development was reported on December 11, 2024, and marks a significant step in enhancing the aircraft's stealth capabilities and manoeuvrability.





Design Similarity to F-22: The new nozzle resembles the F-22's Pratt & Whitney F119 engine nozzle, primarily in its thrust vectoring capabilities. However, while the F-22's nozzle moves vertically, the Su-57's nozzle operates diagonally.





Thrust Vectoring: This flat nozzle allows for improved control of the aircraft's pitch and limited roll, which enhances manoeuvrability during flight. The nozzle features four independently controlled flaps that adjust the air outlet cross-section and thrust vector, optimizing performance for both subsonic and supersonic conditions. The flat nozzle design, while retaining thrust-vectoring capabilities, introduces a stealthier profile by reducing radar cross-section and infrared signatures, key attributes for maintaining the Su-57’s competitive edge as a fifth-generation fighter.





Crucially, the integration of flat nozzles on the Su-57 does not come at the expense of its thrust-vectoring capabilities—a hallmark of Russian fighter jet engineering. These nozzles retain the ability to direct engine thrust in multiple directions, preserving the Felon’s renowned agility and manoeuvrability. This is essential for dogfighting and evading missiles, giving the Su-57 a unique blend of stealth and kinetic superiority.





Stealth Enhancements: The flat design is intended to reduce both radar and infrared signatures, critical for maintaining stealth in combat scenarios. Although this design may result in a 6-8% loss in thrust compared to traditional circular nozzles, the trade-off is considered worthwhile for improved low-observability. These designs could benefit from the same stealth and efficiency enhancements, creating a cohesive ecosystem of advanced Russian aerospace technologies.





Testing And Development





The new nozzle has been installed on the T-50-2 prototype of the Su-57, which is also used for testing the new AL-51F engine (Izdeliye 30). Currently, only one engine has been fitted with this new nozzle, indicating that testing is likely still in its early stages. Images and videos of the aircraft have surfaced online, showing it on the ground but not yet in flight tests.









The development of this nozzle involved significant use of additive manufacturing (3D printing), with reports suggesting that up to 90% of its components were produced using this technology. This approach aims to streamline production while enhancing performance characteristics.





The introduction of a flat thrust vectoring nozzle on the Su-57 represents a notable advancement in Russian military aviation technology. By drawing inspiration from established designs like that of the F-22 Raptor, Russia aims to enhance its fifth-generation fighter's operational capabilities while addressing its stealth requirements. Further testing will reveal how effectively these innovations translate into improved performance in real-world scenarios.







