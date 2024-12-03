



The Biden administration has approved the potential sale of helicopter equipment and support for the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to India, with an estimated value of $1.17 billion. This decision, announced by the U.S. State Department and confirmed by the Pentagon, includes follow-on support and is part of a broader effort to enhance defence ties between the United States and India.





The proposed sale will improve India's capability to deter current and future threats by upgrading its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said.

According to the notification, India has requested to buy 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS).

It also included advanced data transfer systems; external fuel tanks; AN/AAS 44C(V) forward looking infrared (FLIR) systems; an operator machine interface assistant; spare containers; facilities study, design, construction and support; support and test equipment; munitions; and integration and test support.





Lockheed Martin will be the main contractor for this deal, which underscores the company's significant role in providing advanced military equipment to allied nations.





The MH-60R is renowned for its advanced capabilities in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (ASuW). It features state-of-the-art digital sensors, including multi-mode radar, electronic support measures, and an integrated mission system that enhances situational awareness for naval operations.





Lockheed Martin's Performance-Based Logistics program ensures a high flight readiness rate of approximately 95%, which is critical for maintaining operational effectiveness in maritime environments.





This approval marks a significant step in U.S.-India defence cooperation, reflecting both countries' commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership in response to regional security challenges. The notification has been sent to Congress as part of the formal process for arms sales, allowing lawmakers to review and potentially raise any concerns before the deal is finalised.



