



INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, has officially achieved full operational status after completing its final operational clearance. This announcement was made by Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, during a media interaction aboard the naval ship INS Shardul in Kochi.





Vice Admiral Srinivas confirmed that INS Vikrant is now fully operational and integrated into the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy. The completion of various trials and successful fleet integration has marked this significant milestone.





INS Vikrant is a symbol of national pride and represents a major advancement in India's maritime capabilities. It is the largest ship ever constructed in India's maritime history.





The aircraft carrier was designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. It features approximately 2,200 compartments and is equipped to accommodate around 1,600 personnel, including women officers and sailors.





INS Vikrant Powerful Platform For Projecting Military Power



