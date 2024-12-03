INS Vikrant Fully Operational After Completing Final Clearance: Vice Admiral Srinivas
INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, has officially achieved full operational status after completing its final operational clearance. This announcement was made by Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, during a media interaction aboard the naval ship INS Shardul in Kochi.
Vice Admiral Srinivas confirmed that INS Vikrant is now fully operational and integrated into the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy. The completion of various trials and successful fleet integration has marked this significant milestone.
INS Vikrant is a symbol of national pride and represents a major advancement in India's maritime capabilities. It is the largest ship ever constructed in India's maritime history.
The aircraft carrier was designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. It features approximately 2,200 compartments and is equipped to accommodate around 1,600 personnel, including women officers and sailors.
INS Vikrant Powerful Platform For Projecting Military Power
INS Vikrant, as India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, plays a pivotal role in the Indian Navy's strategic plans, significantly enhancing its maritime capabilities and power projection.
The INS Vikrant serves as a formidable platform for projecting military power across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and beyond. Its ability to operate a diverse air wing allows for rapid response to emerging threats and ensures a continuous naval presence, which is crucial for maintaining regional stability and deterring adversaries like China.
Two-Carrier Operations: With the induction of Vikrant, the Indian Navy can now conduct simultaneous operations with two aircraft carriers (INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya). This capability marks India's return to an elite group of navies capable of executing complex multi-carrier operations, thereby enhancing its tactical flexibility and operational readiness in the IOR.
The carrier also plays a vital role in maritime diplomacy. Its presence can influence regional dynamics and reassure allies of India's commitment to collective security. This is particularly significant in the context of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.
INS Vikrant showcases India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Its advanced systems, including surveillance and fire-control radars, enhance the Navy's operational capabilities against modern threats, thus contributing to India's strategic autonomy.
Expansion of Naval Capabilities
The Indian Navy is considering expanding its fleet further with plans for a third aircraft carrier, which would bolster its operational capabilities and ensure sustained maritime dominance in the region. This expansion is critical for countering not only Chinese naval activities but also for securing vital sea lanes essential for trade and energy supplies.
The integration of Vikrant into the Navy's operational framework allows for comprehensive training exercises that validate its capabilities in various scenarios, from combat operations to humanitarian assistance missions. This versatility is essential for adapting to the dynamic security environment of the IOR.
INS Vikrant is capable of operating a diverse range of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets projecting diverse air wing capabilities, it also comprises of Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, as well as indigenously developed Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) DHRUV and TEJAS Navy tailored for naval operations.
