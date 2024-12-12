



India has recently enhanced its defence cooperation with Nepal by gifting target practice drones, a move aimed at bolstering Nepal's military training capabilities. This gesture underscores India's commitment to supporting Nepal's modernization and capacity-building efforts in defence.





The transfer of the drones occurred during a meeting between Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence ties and addressing regional security concerns.





Alongside the drones, India also provided advanced medical equipment to enhance Nepal's field hospital systems, further contributing to the operational readiness of the Nepali military.





The recent gifting to Nepal is expected to significantly enhance Nepal's defence training capabilities in several ways:

Enhanced Training and Simulation

Realistic Training Environments: The drones will allow the Nepalese military to conduct more realistic training exercises. By simulating various scenarios, soldiers can practice targeting and engagement without the risks associated with live ammunition, thereby improving their operational readiness.

Increased Frequency of Drills: With the availability of drones, the military can conduct more frequent training drills. This increased practice helps soldiers refine their skills and adapt to different combat situations, ultimately leading to better preparedness for real-world operations.

Situational Awareness: Drones equipped with advanced sensors can provide real-time surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. This enhances situational awareness during training exercises, allowing commanders to assess troop performance and make informed decisions based on live feedback.

Data Collection for Analysis: The drones can collect valuable data during training sessions, which can be analysed to identify strengths and weaknesses in tactics and execution. This data-driven approach aids in refining training programs and improving overall military effectiveness





General Sigdel's visit included ceremonial honours, such as laying a wreath at the National War Memorial and receiving a ceremonial guard of honour. He is set to be conferred with the honorary rank of Indian Army General, reflecting the deepening ties between the two nations.





This initiative is part of a broader effort under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, which aims to foster industrial partnerships and collaborative defence strategies in the region.







