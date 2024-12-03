



Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Indian Navy, highlighted the necessity for 31 additional warships and submarines, which includes six submarines under the Project 75 India initiative. This announcement was made during a press conference ahead of Navy Day, emphasizing the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing its capabilities and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The Indian Navy is set to procure 31 more powerful vessels, which will significantly bolster its operational capabilities. This includes a focus on six submarines as part of Project 75 India, a program aimed at constructing advanced conventional submarines equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems.





In addition to the submarines, there is also a plan to acquire 60 utility helicopters for the navy, further enhancing its operational readiness and versatility in various maritime scenarios.





The emphasis on indigenous construction reflects India's strategic goal of reducing dependence on foreign military imports. Currently, there are 62 ships and one submarine under construction within India, showcasing ongoing efforts to build a robust domestic defense manufacturing base.





The timeline for commissioning new vessels is aggressive, with at least one ship expected to be commissioned each month over the next year. This is part of a broader strategy to integrate niche technologies into the naval force.





Project 75 India (P-75I) is a significant military acquisition initiative aimed at constructing six advanced diesel-electric submarines. These submarines will feature enhanced stealth capabilities and modern technologies that improve their operational endurance while submerged. The project is critical in addressing India's strategic needs amid evolving regional security dynamics, particularly concerning naval advancements by neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan.





In summary, Admiral Tripathi's statements underscores a pivotal moment for the Indian Navy as it seeks to modernize and expand its fleet in response to contemporary security challenges while fostering indigenous defence capabilities.







