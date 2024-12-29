



The Indian Navy has been actively involved in securing the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) against various threats, including piracy, drug trafficking, and terrorism. This commitment has intensified in recent months, particularly under Operation Sankalp, which focuses on maritime security and safeguarding India's interests in the region.





Operation Sankalp





Since December 2023, the Indian Navy has deployed over 5,000 personnel at sea, with more than 21 ships participating in operations that have spanned over 450 ship days. The operation has involved significant aerial support, with around 900 hours of flying time by surveillance aircraft.





The Navy has acted as a first responder to multiple incidents, including the hijacking of vessels. Notably, it played a crucial role in the rescue operation of the Malta-flagged MV Ruen on December 14, 2023. The operation showcased the Navy's capability to respond swiftly to maritime threats.





Counter-Piracy And Drug Trafficking Efforts





The Indian Navy employs a multi-layered approach to combat piracy and drug smuggling. This includes maritime patrols and escorts for merchant vessels in high-risk areas like the Gulf of Aden. The deployment of elite commandos (MARCOS) for counter-piracy missions further emphasizes its readiness.





Operations targeting drug trafficking networks are intelligence-driven, requiring close cooperation with agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Successful interceptions, such as the seizure of 940 kilograms of drugs during Operation Crimson Barracuda, highlight the Navy's proactive stance against smuggling operations that fund terrorism and destabilize regional security.





International Collaboration And Regional Stability





The Indian Navy's operations are not conducted in isolation; they involve collaboration with international coalitions like the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and initiatives aimed at enhancing interoperability with foreign navies. Such partnerships are crucial for addressing transnational maritime threats effectively.





Role As A Net Security Provider





India's strategic position in the IOR positions it as a net security provider. The Navy's efforts contribute significantly to maintaining safe sea lines of communication essential for global trade and energy supply chains. This role is increasingly recognized internationally as vital for regional stability.





The Indian Navy's ongoing efforts in the Indian Ocean reflect its commitment to countering piracy, drug trafficking, and terrorism while ensuring maritime security. Through operations like Sankalp and collaborations with international partners, it continues to enhance its capabilities as a responsible maritime force in the region.







