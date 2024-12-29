



Bangladesh has officially invited the Pakistan Army to conduct training for its military, marking the first such collaboration since the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. This training initiative is set to commence in February 2025 and will take place at various locations, starting with the Mymensingh Cantonment, which serves as the headquarters for the Bangladesh Army's training and doctrine command.





Details of The Training Agreement





Training Duration: The initial phase of training is expected to last for one year.





Personnel Involved: Officers of Major General rank from the Pakistan Army will oversee the training sessions.





Locations: Besides Mymensingh, training will occur at four additional cantonments across Bangladesh.





This development comes amid growing concerns regarding potential anti-India sentiments being fostered within the Bangladesh Army, a worry that has been echoed by defence experts. Historically, Pakistani military influence in Bangladesh has been associated with a pro-Pakistan and anti-India ideology, particularly during the early years following independence.





Additionally, this agreement follows a series of military and diplomatic engagements between Bangladesh and Pakistan, including arms purchases by Bangladesh from Pakistan, which have reportedly increased significantly in recent months. The situation is further complicated by Bangladesh's participation in joint naval exercises with Pakistan, signalling a potential shift in regional military dynamics that could pose challenges for India.





