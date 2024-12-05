



An aide to the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammed Yunus, has stated that there are currently no plans to ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh. This clarification comes amidst rising tensions following the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is linked to ISKCON and has faced sedition charges. The aide emphasized that while there may be public demands for a ban, the government has not held any discussions regarding such actions.





The backdrop to this situation includes recent unrest in Bangladesh, where protests have erupted over Chinmoy Krishna's arrest and accusations against ISKCON. Despite calls from some groups for a ban on ISKCON, the Bangladesh High Court has refused to issue an order to prohibit its operations. The interim government's adviser pointed out that the actions of individuals should not be conflated with the organization as a whole.





Tensions still exist and protests continue, the interim government maintains that there is no intention to ban ISKCON at this time.







