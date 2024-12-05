



French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, recently emphasized the exceptional nature of the relationship between India and France. He articulated this sentiment during his remarks following his appointment on September 17, 2023, highlighting the deep-rooted and strategic partnership that has evolved over the years.





Mathou noted that 2023 marks a significant milestone, celebrating 25 years of the France-India Strategic Partnership. He referred to the recent G20 Summit as a pivotal moment for both nations to evaluate their bilateral relations and set ambitious goals for the future, particularly looking ahead to 2047, which will commemorate India's centenary of independence and the establishment of diplomatic ties with France.





He outlined three main pillars guiding this partnership:





Security and Sovereignty: Both countries are key players in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing cooperation in defence and regional stability.





Global Issues: Addressing climate change and other global challenges is a priority for both nations, reflecting their commitment to sustainable development.





Cultural And People-to-People Ties: Initiatives aimed at enhancing educational exchanges, job creation through French investments in India, and collaborative research efforts are central to fostering closer ties between their peoples.





Mathou expressed his eagerness to work with Indian authorities and civil society to implement this vision, reinforcing shared values of liberty, equality, and democracy. He described the partnership as not only strategic but also universal, encompassing diverse areas from maritime cooperation to space exploration.







