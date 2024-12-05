



Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) in Delhi, in collaboration with Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad and industry partner Techno Craft Industries India Limited, has successfully demonstrated a high-performance miniature Joule-Thomson cooler. This achievement marks a significant advancement in cooling technology, particularly for applications that require compact and efficient thermal management solutions.





The project is a joint effort involving SSPL, RCI, and Techno Craft Industries, showcasing a strong partnership between defence research organizations and industry players.





The Joule-Thomson cooler operates on the principle of gas expansion to achieve cooling without the need for moving parts, making it suitable for miniature applications where space and efficiency are critical.





This cooler can be utilized in various fields, including electronics cooling, portable refrigeration, and more specialized applications within defence (namely., IR Seeker) and aerospace sectors.





Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) is a part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), SSPL focuses on the research and development of advanced semiconductor materials and devices. Their work includes developing various solid-state devices like Gunn diodes and Schottky barrier diodes.





Research Centre Imarat (RCI) is known for its contributions to missile technology and systems integration within India's defence sector. Their expertise complements SSPL's focus on semiconductor technologies.





This company has a diverse portfolio that includes engineering services and manufacturing high-quality industrial products. Their involvement brings practical industry insights into the development process.





This collaborative effort illustrates the potential of integrating advanced research with industrial capabilities to foster innovation in critical technologies.







