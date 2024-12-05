



Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has successfully delivered the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) named Jaldoot to the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL). This delivery marks a significant advancement in India's naval capabilities, particularly in the realm of autonomous maritime operations.





The Jaldoot is part of GRSE's ongoing efforts to enhance India's defense technology through innovative solutions. This USV is designed for various applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and maritime security operations. The vessel's development aligns with the Indian government's push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing, emphasizing indigenous design and production capabilities.





GRSE has been actively involved in integrating advanced technologies into its shipbuilding processes. The company has previously announced plans to develop a range of autonomous systems, including underwater and aerial vehicles, to support the Indian Navy's operational requirements. The delivery of Jaldoot is a step towards fulfilling these commitments and showcases GRSE's role as a key player in modernizing India's maritime defense infrastructure.



