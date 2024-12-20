



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has signed ten tripartite Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs) with various industry partners to enhance indigenous defence technologies. This significant event, titled “DRDO-Industry-Academia – Global Approach to Readiness of Indigenous Military Applications” (DIA-GARIMA), took place on December 19, 2024, at IIT-Delhi and was attended by Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, along with key figures such as Dr. Samir V Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT-Delhi.





Transfer of Technology of Light Weight Bullet Resistant Jacket (ABHED- Advanced Ballistic High Energy Defeat) to:





MIDHANI (Mishra Dhatu Nigam), Rohtak

SMPP Pvt Ltd, Delhi

AR Polymers (MKU)- Kanpur

Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for Development of Indigenous Ballistic Material with Reliance Industries Ltd.

MoA for limited series production of Extreme Cold Weather Clothing with:

Aeronav Industrial Safety Appliance, Delhi

Arnaf Industries Ltd

Arrow Garments, Tirupur

MoA for limited series production of Extreme Heat Protective Clothing with:

Arrow Garments, Tirupur

Aeronav Industrial Safety Appliance, Delhi

Katalyst TECHTEX Ltd, Delhi





These agreements aim to bolster India's self-reliance in defence technologies and improve the readiness of the defence sector by fostering collaboration between academia and industry. The initiatives are part of DRDO's Long-Term Directed Research Policy, which seeks to integrate academic research with industrial application to develop advanced military technologies vital for national security.





The establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT-Delhi has been pivotal in this collaboration since its restructuring in 2017. It has facilitated nearly 50 research projects funded with ₹375 crore, focusing on soldier-centric innovations such as lightweight body armour and extreme weather protection gear.





The DIA-GARIMA event marks a crucial step in advancing India's defence capabilities through strategic partnerships between DRDO, IIT-Delhi, and industry players. These collaborations are expected to significantly enhance India's defence manufacturing capabilities and reinforce its position as a leader in indigenous military technology.







