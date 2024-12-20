



Morocco is actively promoting itself as a prime destination for Indian defence investments, highlighting its strategic geographical position and favourable business environment. This initiative was underscored during the recent India-Morocco Defence Industry Seminar held in Rabat, where Moroccan officials extended an invitation to Indian defence companies to explore opportunities in the North African nation.





Morocco is presenting a zero-bureaucracy environment and a profitable landscape for Indian defence firms. The country has established Free Trade Agreements with 90 nations, facilitating access to broader markets in Africa and Europe, which is particularly appealing for Indian defence exports.





A significant milestone in this collaboration is Tata Advanced Systems Limited's establishment of a defence manufacturing facility in Casablanca. This plant will produce the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), marking India's first overseas defense manufacturing venture. The facility aims to produce 100 combat vehicles annually and is expected to begin operations within 18 months.





Strategic Partnerships: The partnership between India and Morocco extends beyond manufacturing. Both countries are engaged in enhancing military cooperation through joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and addressing common security challenges such as terrorism and maritime safety.





Moroccan Minister for National Defence, Abdeltif Loudyi, emphasized the country’s commitment to supporting Indian defence firms through an attractive investment climate. This aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative, promoting self-reliance in defense production.





This burgeoning relationship not only enhances India's defense capabilities but also positions Morocco as a key player in the regional defense market. The collaboration could lead to further technological exchanges and joint ventures, strengthening both nations' strategic interests in a rapidly evolving global security landscape. As India seeks to expand its defence exports, Morocco serves as a crucial launchpad into African and European markets, potentially reshaping the dynamics of international defence cooperation.











