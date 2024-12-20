







India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed serious concerns regarding threats made by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), against Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra. In a video message, Pannun accused Kwatra of being involved in an "India-Russia terror nexus" and claimed that he was under surveillance by pro-Khalistani groups.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India takes such threats very seriously and has raised the issue with U.S. authorities, urging them to prioritize India's security concerns. He emphasized the expectation that the U.S. government will respond appropriately to these threats.





Pannun alleged that Ambassador Kwatra was coordinating with Russian diplomats to counter Khalistani activities in North America, further escalating tensions between Indian officials and separatist groups.





A spokesperson from the U.S. Embassy reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the safety of all diplomatic personnel, indicating that they take threats against diplomats seriously as well.





This situation highlights ongoing tensions related to separatist movements and the broader implications for diplomatic relations between India and the United States.







