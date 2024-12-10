



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Dhaka marks a significant step towards enhancing India-Bangladesh relations, particularly following the political upheaval in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's ouster. This visit is notable as it is the first high-level diplomatic engagement since the change in government, which has led to increased tensions between the two nations.





Misri emphasized India's commitment to increasing engagements with Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. He stated, "There is no second thought about increasing the engagements. We see it as beneficial for both countries" . This reflects India's desire to maintain a constructive relationship despite recent challenges.





During discussions, Misri raised concerns regarding the safety and welfare of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly following a series of violent incidents targeting Hindus and other minority groups . He reiterated India's support for a "democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh," highlighting the need for mutual trust and respect in bilateral relations.





The meetings included discussions on various issues such as flood management and regional cooperation through SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) . Yunus expressed a commitment to protecting all citizens' rights in Bangladesh and called for closer cooperation with India on these fronts.





Misri pointed out discrepancies between media narratives and the Indian government's perception of relations with Bangladesh, clarifying that India does not favour any particular political party but aims to engage with all stakeholders in Bangladesh .





Both sides expressed optimism about moving forward positively. Misri noted that India had doubled the number of visas issued to Bangladeshi citizens recently and plans further increases, indicating a focus on strengthening people-to-people ties.







