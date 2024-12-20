



Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that the ecosystem of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has almost ended, following a high-level security review meeting. This meeting, attended by key officials including the Lieutenant Governor of J&K and top military and intelligence leaders, focused on strategies to maintain security and further diminish terrorist activities in the region.





Shah emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among security agencies, directing them to implement the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan in a mission-oriented approach. He reiterated the government's commitment to achieving a "terror-free J&K" as part of Prime Minister Modi's Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism. The Minister noted significant achievements, including a sharp decline in terrorist incidents and recruitment, attributing this success to sustained efforts by security forces since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.





Despite these assertions, there are reports indicating that terrorism remains a concern, with recent incidents suggesting that foreign terrorist activity has increased. Analysts warn that while local recruitment may have decreased, external influences and proxy warfare from Pakistan continue to pose challenges. The overall security situation is complex, with ongoing efforts needed to ensure stability in the region.







