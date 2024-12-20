



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has emphasized the need to closely monitor developments related to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, particularly in light of recent U.S. sanctions targeting entities involved in this program. The MEA's statement reflects concerns regarding security implications for India and the broader region.





U.S. Sanctions: On December 18, 2024, the U.S. imposed sanctions on four entities associated with Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including the National Development Complex (NDC), which is instrumental in developing the Shaheen-series missiles. These sanctions aim to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.





Pakistan's foreign ministry condemned the sanctions as "unfortunate and biased," arguing that they exacerbate military imbalances in South Asia and threaten regional stability. They criticized the U.S. for applying double standards and claimed that previous sanctions were based on unfounded suspicions.





U.S. Concerns: A senior U.S. official described Pakistan as an "emerging threat," noting advancements in its missile technology that could potentially allow strikes beyond South Asia, including targets in the U.S. This perception is fuelled by concerns over the size of rocket engines being developed, which may enhance Pakistan's long-range strike capabilities.





The MEA's directive to follow developments closely indicates a proactive stance regarding national security. The ongoing advancements in Pakistan's missile capabilities, coupled with U.S. sanctions, highlight a complex geopolitical landscape where India must remain vigilant about its security interests amid escalating military capabilities in neighbouring countries.







