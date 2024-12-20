



President Droupadi Murmu has emphasized the urgent need to initiate a new phase of self-reliance in India's defence production. Speaking at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad on December 20, 2024, she highlighted the importance of indigenous manufacturing of technologically advanced defence equipment to strengthen India's military capabilities and enhance its position in global security forums.





Indigenous Manufacturing: The President stated that the time is ripe for India to focus on producing advanced defence equipment domestically, which will reduce reliance on imports and bolster self-sufficiency in defence production.





Enhanced Defence Management: She noted that improving defence management capabilities would not only increase defence exports but also strengthen diplomatic and military partnerships, positioning India as a proactive player in international security discussions.





Technological Advancements: Murmu underscored the necessity for armed forces personnel to stay updated with the latest technological developments, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, drones, and cyber warfare. This is crucial for adapting to evolving operational dynamics and modern warfare strategies.





The President mentioned that India's focus on building strategic defence partnerships through multilateral frameworks has significantly enhanced its influence in regional and global defence discussions.





She expressed confidence that collective efforts within the defence sector will contribute to realizing India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This vision includes a holistic approach to modernizing conventional forces while embracing cutting-edge technologies.





President Murmu's remarks reflect a strategic shift towards enhancing India's defence capabilities through self-reliance, aligning with broader national goals of modernization and global competitiveness.







