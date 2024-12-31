INS Arighaat in the Indian Ocean region during sea trials





In 2024, India achieved significant milestones in its defence sector, marking a transformative year characterized by advancements in self-reliance, strategic capabilities, and modernization. Here are the key highlights:





Border Disengagement With China





In October 2024, India and China reached an agreement on the last phase of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in regions like Depsang and Demchok, enhancing stability in sensitive border areas.





TEJAS MK-1A First Flight





On March 28, 2024, the first test flight of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A was conducted. This aircraft is designed to replace older MiG fighters in the Indian Air Force and features advanced radar and combat systems. The Indian Air Force has ordered 83 units as part of a ₹36,468 crore deal.





Commissioning of INS Arighaat





On August 29, 2024, India commissioned INS Arighaat, the second Arihant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. This addition strengthens India's nuclear deterrent capabilities and enhances its strategic balance in the region.





Mission Divyastra





In March, India successfully conducted the first flight test of Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV) with the Agni-5 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful test of the MIRV technology which was in development for several years, putting India on an elite list of nations that have the capability.





Scientists at DRDO have been working on Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV) technologies for many years. The technology allows a single missile like the Agni-5 to carry multiple warheads and independently target locations. The system developed by DRDO is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points within the desired accuracy. Agni-V is an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) that goes into space before re-entering the atmosphere.





Nuclear Missile Test





In November 2024, India successfully test-fired the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from INS Arighaat. This missile has a range of approximately 3,500 km and is crucial for India's second-strike capability within its nuclear triad.





Hypersonic Missile Test





India conducted its first flight trial of an indigenous long-range hypersonic missile that reached speeds of Mach 6. This positions India among global leaders in hypersonic technology.





C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility





Prime Minister Modi and his Spanish President Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 transport aircraft at TATA Advanced Systems Limited Campus in Gujarat's Vadodara in October 2024.





The C-295 is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the Indian Air Force's ageing Avro-748 planes.





Project Zorawar





India's Response To China In Ladakh. In July, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) developed a light tank in a record two years, catering to the Army's need for a high-altitude light tank to counter China's ZQ-15 in Ladakh.





Commissioning of Navy's New Choppers





In March, a squadron of MH-60 Romeo helicopters was commissioned at INS Garuda, a naval air station and also the "cradle of naval aviation" in Kochi. The Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 334 is the latest air squadron of the Navy and home for MH-60R, the submarine hunters. Captain M Abhisheik Ram will be the commanding officer of the INAS 334 squadron.





Other Notable Developments





Record Defence Production And Exports: India's defence production reached ₹1,26,887 crore, marking a 16.7% increase from the previous year. Exports also soared to ₹21,083 crore.





Light Combat Helicopter Induction: The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand was fully inducted into the Indian Air Force in February 2024 after successful high-altitude operations testing.





Positive Indigenisation List: The government announced a new Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) in July 2024, comprising 346 critical items aimed at reducing reliance on foreign imports and enhancing domestic production capabilities.





Strategic Acquisitions: The Defence Acquisition Council approved capital acquisition proposals worth over ₹4,22,129 crore, focusing on systems from domestic sources to bolster military capabilities across various domains.





These milestones reflect India's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities through indigenous development and strategic partnerships, positioning itself as a formidable player on the global defense stage.





