



Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) successfully launched the PSLV-C60 rocket on Monday at 10 pm displaying India's space prowess. The historic launch was part of the SpaDeX mission, a technology demonstrator for in-space docking. The rocket lifted from the SDSC in Sriharikota at 10 pm, marking another significant achievement for India's space agency ISRO.





The SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate India's capability in in-space docking, a crucial technology for future space exploration, especially to boost India’s planned future space station under mission ‘Gaganyaan’.





Now, with the successful launch of the PSLV-C60, the ISRO has added another feather to its milestone cap.





As per the information, the PSLV-C60 rocket will deploy two small, identical satellites, SDX01 (the Chaser) and SDX02 (the Target), each weighing approximately 220 kg into a 470 km circular orbit.





Following their deployment, the satellites will drift apart to a distance of about 10-15 kilometres before initiating a series of controlled manoeuvres to bring them closer together.





Over the next ten days, the Chaser will gradually approach the Target in incremental steps, ultimately leading to a successful docking.





ISRO has equipped each satellite with advanced payloads, including a high-resolution camera and a radiation monitoring device, which will provide valuable data for future human spaceflight missions.





The successful execution of this mission is expected to enhance India’s position in global space exploration and pave the way for more complex operations in orbit.





As the countdown concluded and the rocket lifted off into the night sky, ISRO officials and space enthusiasts celebrated this milestone achievement.





The SpaDeX mission not only demonstrates India's growing prowess in space technology but also signifies its commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and capabilities in the ever-expanding field of space exploration.





Agencies







