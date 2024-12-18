



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has urged the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to ensure that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) accelerates the production of the TEJAS fighter jets in light of a significant shortage in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) squadron strength. The committee's report, presented recently, highlighted the urgency of increasing production to avoid compromising the operational capabilities of the IAF, which currently operates only 31 active squadrons instead of the required 42 to effectively prepare for potential conflicts with neighboring countries like Pakistan and China.





The delays in delivering the 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets, which were initially expected to start in March 2024, have exacerbated the situation. As of now, not a single jet has been delivered, and HAL has been instructed to ramp up its production capacity to meet this demand. The order for these jets is valued at approximately ₹48,000 crore, and the IAF is also looking to procure an additional 97 TEJAS MK-1A jets.





The delays have primarily been attributed to supply chain issues, particularly concerning the F404 engines sourced from GE Aerospace. These engines have faced significant delivery setbacks, pushing the expected arrival date from March 2023 to April 2025 due to various logistical challenges and component shortages exacerbated by the pandemic. HAL has managed to deliver only 36 out of an initial order of 40 TEJAS jets so far, raising concerns about its production capabilities.





In response to these challenges, there are calls for diversifying production lines and exploring public-private partnerships to enhance manufacturing capacity. The IAF has expressed a need for multiple production lines and joint ventures with private sector players to expedite the delivery of these critical aircraft.





Overall, addressing these production delays is crucial for maintaining India's aerial defence capabilities amid an evolving security landscape.







