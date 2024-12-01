



India and Cambodia have initiated a joint military exercise named CINBAX in Pune, which focuses on enhancing military cooperation and operational readiness between the two nations. This exercise is part of a broader effort to strengthen defence ties and improve interoperability in various military operations.





The exercise is taking place in Pune, India, although specific dates have not been provided in the available reports.





The primary aim is to foster collaboration between the Indian Army and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. This includes sharing best practices, enhancing tactical skills, and improving joint operational capabilities.





The exercise will likely involve various training scenarios, including counter-terrorism drills, humanitarian assistance operations, and disaster relief exercises. Participants are expected to engage in both theoretical discussions and practical field exercises.





Significance: CINBAX represents a significant step in India's defense diplomacy, reflecting its commitment to building stronger ties with Southeast Asian nations. This move is aligned with India's broader strategy to enhance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.





The joint exercise underscores the importance of military collaboration in addressing common security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.







