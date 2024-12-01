



Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently met with Adolfo Urso, Italy's Minister of Enterprises, to discuss enhancing bilateral ties, particularly in maritime cooperation. This meeting took place in Mumbai on November 30, 2024, and was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the economic and cultural relationship between India and Italy.





Both ministers emphasized the need for stronger collaboration in maritime sectors, leveraging Italy's expertise in shipbuilding and port infrastructure. Sonowal noted that India and Italy are both significant maritime nations with advanced space programs, suggesting that their partnership could yield substantial benefits across various domains, including ecology and economy.





Sonowal invited Italian museums to participate in the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat. This project aims to celebrate India's maritime history and is expected to cost over ₹3,500 crore.





The discussions also touched upon broader economic initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which aims to enhance trade routes and logistics between these regions. Urso highlighted the potential for Italy and India to establish a "Cotton Route" as an alternative to China's "Silk Route," focusing on investments in ports and digital infrastructure.





This meeting underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic partnership in various sectors, including trade, defence, and cultural exchange.







