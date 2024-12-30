



India and Mauritius recently held a joint coordination meeting onboard the Indian Navy ship INS Sarvekshak to initiate a Joint Hydrographic Survey aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation between the two nations. The ship arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on December 26, 2024, and was welcomed by key officials, including Anurag Srivastava, India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, and Captain CG Binoop, Commandant of the Mauritius National Coastguard.





Objectives of The Hydrographic Survey





The primary goals of this survey include:





Enhancing Maritime Infrastructure: The survey aims to support the development of Mauritius’s maritime facilities.





Resource Management: It will assist in better management of marine resources.





Coastal Development Planning: The data collected will facilitate effective coastal planning and management.





Coordination Meeting Highlights





During the coordination meeting, officials from both countries discussed the survey's objectives and methodologies. This collaboration emphasizes knowledge sharing and professional training in hydrographic techniques, which are crucial for local capacity building in maritime surveying.





Significance of the Initiative





This initiative reflects India’s commitment to its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) strategy, promoting regional development and cooperation in the Indian Ocean. The hydrographic data gathered will not only improve navigation safety but also support sustainable development initiatives in Mauritius, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties rooted in shared history and cultural connections.





ANI







