



Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu recently honoured former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by calling him a "great statesman" during a visit to the High Commission of India in the Maldives. This visit took place as he signed the condolence book following Singh's passing.





Muizzu reflected on Singh's significant contributions and recalled his visit to the Maldives in November 2011, emphasizing the strong ties between the two nations during Singh's tenure.





In his message, President Muizzu expressed heartfelt condolences to Singh's family and the people of India, acknowledging the profound impact Singh had on India and its relationships with neighbouring countries.





ANI







