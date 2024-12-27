



Indian Coast Guard Rescues 9 Crew Members: On December 26, 2024, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued nine crew members from the Indian vessel Taj Dhare Haram, which sank in the northern Arabian Sea. The vessel had departed from Mundra, Gujarat, and was en route to Socotra, Yemen when it encountered severe flooding and rough seas, leading to its sinking approximately 311 km west of Porbandar, in Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region.





The rescue operation was notable for its collaboration between the ICG and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). The distress signal was picked up by an ICG Dornier aircraft conducting surveillance in the area. Following this, the ICG's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai coordinated with its counterpart in Karachi to alert nearby vessels of the emergency.





The ICGS Shoor, already on patrol nearby, was dispatched to the scene. After an intensive search, the crew members were found taking refuge in a life raft after abandoning their sinking vessel. They were safely brought aboard ICGS Shoor and provided with medical assistance, all being reported in good health. The sailors are now being transported back to Porbandar Harbour.





