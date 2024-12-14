



India is making significant strides in the development of quantum satellite technology aimed at establishing a hack-proof communication network. This initiative is part of the broader National Quantum Mission (NQM), which was approved by the Union Cabinet in April 2023 with a budget of approximately ₹6,000 crore for the period from 2023 to 2031. The mission's objectives include advancing research and development in quantum technologies, particularly in quantum communication and computing, with the goal of positioning India as a leader in this field.





Central to India's efforts is the implementation of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), a method that uses quantum mechanics to securely share encryption keys between parties. This technology ensures that any attempt at eavesdropping would disrupt the quantum states being transmitted, alerting the communicating parties to potential interception.





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has partnered with institutions like the Raman Research Institute (RRI) to develop the necessary quantum technologies for satellites. This collaboration aims to create a robust infrastructure for secure quantum communications, leveraging advancements in quantum entanglement and photonics.





ISRO plans to launch a satellite equipped with ultra-secure quantum communication capabilities. Although a specific launch date has not been announced, this satellite will be integral to establishing a national network that connects quantum computers across various locations in India and potentially with other countries.





The development of a secure quantum communication network is crucial as it addresses growing concerns over cybersecurity in an era where conventional encryption methods are increasingly vulnerable to advanced computational threats. By investing in quantum technologies, India aims not only to enhance its national security but also to contribute to global advancements in secure communications.





The NQM's ambitious goals include:





Establishing satellite-based secure quantum communications over distances exceeding 2000 kilometers.





Developing multi-node quantum networks capable of supporting various applications across sectors such as health, finance, and energy.





Promoting innovation through dedicated research hubs focused on different aspects of quantum technology, including computing and materials.





India's entry into the quantum satellite race signifies a transformative step towards creating an advanced communication infrastructure that promises unparalleled security against hacking and cyber threats.







