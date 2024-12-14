



Astra Microwave Products has successfully secured a significant order worth ₹255.88 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for its joint venture company, Astra Rafael Comsys Pvt. Ltd. This contract, announced on December 13, 2024, involves the procurement of 93 additional sets of Software Defined Radios (SDR), which include Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), A kits, SBC 2 cards, and network-centric operations applications specifically for the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft used by the Indian Air Force.





The order is expected to be executed within a 24-month timeframe. Following this announcement, shares of Astra Microwave Products experienced a notable increase, rising by approximately 6% to reach an intraday high of ₹868.50. The company has expressed optimism regarding its growth trajectory, aiming to add between ₹1,200 crore and ₹1,300 crore to its order book in the current fiscal year.





This contract reinforces Astra Microwave's position in the defence sector, where it specializes in designing and manufacturing high-value RF and microwave components for various applications, including defence and telecommunications.







