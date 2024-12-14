



The recent workshop held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi focused on the future of India's defence integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing, emphasizing the need for self-reliance in semiconductor production. Here are the key highlights from the event:





The workshop was titled "Energizing the Semiconductor Ecosystem to Make India Self-Reliant in IC Chip Manufacturing" and aimed to address critical issues in India's journey towards developing its own semiconductor capabilities for defence applications.





Chaired by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), the workshop brought together experts from the Ministry of Defence, DRDO, and various sectors including academia and private industry.





A significant point raised during the discussions was the urgent requirement for an Indian Defence Semiconductor Policy. This policy would facilitate a structured approach to developing indigenous semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, reducing reliance on imports.





India currently imports a substantial amount of semiconductors, with defence-related imports rising dramatically in recent years. The lack of a dedicated policy is seen as a barrier to growth in this sector, hindering potential cooperation between government and military branches .





The workshop underscored that integrated circuits are essential for modern technology across various sectors, including military systems. Establishing a robust semiconductor manufacturing base is critical for national security and technological independence.





Participants discussed the importance of strategic partnerships with other countries, particularly those in the Indo-Pacific region, to enhance India’s semiconductor ecosystem. This includes leveraging collaborations with countries like the US, Japan, and Australia, each possessing unique strengths in semiconductor technology.





The initiative aligns with broader efforts under the India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to enhance domestic capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. With proactive government policies and strategic collaborations, India is positioned to become a significant player in global semiconductor manufacturing, particularly for defence applications.







