



The UK Defence Adviser emphasised in a recent statement the significant advancements in India-UK relations throughout 2024, particularly in the context of defence and strategic partnerships. This year marked a notable strengthening of ties, culminating in key dialogues and agreements that underscore both nations' commitment to collaboration.





2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue: On December 3, 2024, India and the UK held their second 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue in New Delhi. This meeting involved high-level discussions aimed at enhancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on economic cooperation, defence security, and emerging technologies. The dialogue reviewed progress under the India-UK Roadmap 2030 and identified new areas for collaboration.





Trade Agreement Progress: The UK has expressed intentions to resume negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. This initiative aims to build on the £42 billion bilateral trade relationship established in the previous year. Both Prime Ministers have highlighted the importance of this agreement in fostering economic growth and enhancing strategic cooperation across various sectors, including security, education, technology, and climate change.





Defence Cooperation: The year also saw significant developments in defence cooperation between India and the UK. Both nations engaged in discussions to bolster their defence ties, particularly in areas such as cyber security and counter-terrorism. Initiatives like the Technology and Security Initiative were launched to enhance collaboration on critical technologies.





Overall Assessment: The UK Defence Adviser noted that 2024 was a pivotal year for India-UK relations, characterized by sustained engagement and progress across multiple fronts. The ongoing commitment from both governments to deepen their strategic partnership reflects a shared vision for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.





ANI







