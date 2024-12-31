



2024 marked a significant year for India's armed forces, characterized by a series of exciting new inductions across various military branches, enhancing the country's defence capabilities and self-reliance.





Key Inductions in 2024





1. Naval Enhancements





The Indian Navy commissioned INS Arighaat, an advanced Arihant-class nuclear submarine, on August 29, 2024, in Visakhapatnam. This submarine features cutting-edge technology and indigenous systems.





INS Tushil, a guided-missile frigate, was commissioned on December 9, 2024, in Kaliningrad, Russia, representing an upgraded Krivak III-class frigate.





Additional vessels included the commissioning of survey ships INS Sandhayak and INS Nirdeshak, as well as the destroyer INS Surat.





2. Air Force Modernisation





The Indian Air Force (IAF) completed the induction of Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in February 2024, which were actively deployed during exercises like Gagan Shakti.





The IAF is also set to receive an upgraded version of the indigenous Tejas MK-1A fighter aircraft, enhancing its operational capabilities.





3. Army Developments





The Indian Army introduced 550 ASMI units, bolstering its close-combat capabilities. It also inducted the Akashteer air defense system, which integrates multiple sensor inputs to enhance threat response.





The introduction of the Sirin Hexadrone, capable of carrying combat armaments, signifies a shift towards drone utilization in ground operations.





4. Drone Technology





A major deal with the US for 31 MQ-9B Sky/Sea Guardian drones was finalized in October 2024. These drones are expected to significantly enhance India's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities by 2030.





The Army's drone program has expanded with various models being tested and deployed for both combat and logistical support operations.





Strategic Focus And Future Outlook





India's defence strategy in 2024 has been heavily influenced by the goal of achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing. This initiative is reflected in the substantial increase in indigenous production contracts and collaborations with international partners for technology transfer.





The Indian military has also maintained a vigilant posture along its borders, particularly with China, integrating advanced surveillance technologies to monitor and respond to potential threats effectively. As India continues to modernize its armed forces, it is poised to play a more prominent role on the global defence stage while addressing its national security challenges.





