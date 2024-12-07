



Drone That Fires Rockets To Anti-Fratricide Ai System—Army's In-House Innovations Shine At Inno Yoddha 2024-25





The Indian Army recently showcased its commitment to innovation and self-reliance at the Inno-Yoddha 2024-25 event held in New Delhi. This annual initiative highlights the Army's focus on developing in-house solutions to address operational challenges and enhance capabilities across various domains.





The Indian Army held its annual Idea and Innovation Competition -- Inno-Yoddha 2024-25 -- at the Manekshaw Centre here. The event presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi celebrated in-house innovations aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, logistics, and training capabilities.





75 projects were showcased, with 22 standout innovations recognized for further development.





General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, emphasized the importance of innovation in modern warfare, stating that it is not merely a concept but a crucial mindset that drives progress. He acknowledged the hard work and creativity of the soldiers involved in these projects, which aim to fill capability gaps and improve operational effectiveness.





Key Innovations Displayed





The showcased innovations spanned multiple areas, including unmanned systems, cyber defence tools, and logistical enhancements. Notable projects included:





1. Baaz Unmanned Aerial System (UAS):





Developed by Colonel Vikas Chaturvedi.





Capable of firing rockets and delivering various munitions from the air.





Designed for anti-tank operations and counter-terrorism efforts.





2. Ten AI-Enabled Weapon System (TAIWS):





A collaboration involving Agniveer Gare Pratik and senior officers.





Utilizes AI for enhanced situational awareness and target engagement.





Integrates multiple sensors for real-time data processing.





3. Remotely Operated NSVT:





Modifies T72 tanks to allow gunners to operate anti-aircraft weapons from inside the vehicle.





Enhances crew safety while maintaining operational effectiveness.





4. NABH AI System:





Developed to reduce fratricide incidents by accurately identifying aircraft.





Uses AI to analyse images of incoming aircraft within seconds.





5. Fast Erection Rubik PD





Major Sudheesh's Fast Erection Rubik PD is an innovative construction solution designed for the Indian Army, aimed at expediting the process of building bunkers in challenging environments, particularly in high-altitude areas. This system utilizes prefabricated interlocking blocks made from polymer concrete, which are lighter and more efficient than traditional materials.





Commitment To Self-Reliance





The innovations presented at Inno-Yoddha are part of a broader initiative under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign. The selected projects will undergo further refinement and development before being handed over to private industry for mass production. This approach not only aims to bolster the Army's capabilities but also supports India's defense manufacturing ecosystem.





Over the past four years, Inno-Yoddha has led to significant advancements, including the filing of 26 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and successful collaborations with private sector partners. This year's event marks a continued commitment to fostering a culture of innovation within the Indian Army.







