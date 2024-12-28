



India and China have reached a broad consensus to restore the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as reported by the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its year-end review. This agreement follows extensive diplomatic and military negotiations aimed at resolving long-standing tensions in certain areas, particularly in Depsang and Demchok.





The consensus focuses on principles of equal and mutual security, which includes the disengagement and relocation of troops from friction points. Joint verification of these actions has been completed, and patrolling activities have resumed in traditional areas.





The MoD characterized the overall situation as stable but sensitive, indicating that while progress has been made, vigilance remains necessary due to the complex nature of the relationship between the two nations.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that this achievement is a testament to the effectiveness of ongoing dialogue, which has been crucial in addressing disputes and fostering cooperation between India and China.





The Indian Army is maintaining a high state of operational readiness to ensure stability along all borders, including the LAC and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.





This is a significant step towards de-escalating tensions that have persisted since 2020, particularly following incidents that strained relations between the two countries.







