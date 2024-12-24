



INS Tushil, the Indian Navy's latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, has made a significant port call in London as part of its maiden operational deployment. The ship docked on December 21, 2024, and was ceremonially welcomed by Commodore Robert Bellfield of the Royal Navy, highlighting the strong ties between the Indian and British navies.





During its stay, INS Tushil hosted members of the Indian diaspora and the local community. The ship was opened to visitors, allowing them to explore its features and learn about its capabilities. Notable attendees included India's Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Sujit Ghosh, and Commodore Sanjay Pote, who interacted with visitors and discussed matters of mutual interest. This engagement aims to strengthen cultural ties and showcase India's naval advancements to a broader audience.





The visit of INS Tushil is not only a demonstration of India's growing naval capabilities but also a strategic move to enhance maritime cooperation with the UK. The frigate's operational deployment includes diplomatic activities, joint patrolling, and exercises with other navies along its route back to India. This initiative underscores India's commitment to maritime security and collaboration with friendly nations in addressing regional challenges such as piracy.





Following its London visit, INS Tushil will continue its journey through various international waters, participating in exercises and meetings aimed at fostering deeper military ties and enhancing operational readiness among allied navies. The presence of INS Tushil in London symbolizes a significant step in reinforcing India's maritime presence and strategic partnerships globally.





ANI







