



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has engaged in high-level discussions with senior American officials ahead of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to the United States from December 24-29, 2024. This visit marks the first significant diplomatic engagement between India and the U.S. following Donald Trump's recent re-election.





Key Meetings And Discussions:





Misri met with Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Deputy Secretary for Management Richard Verma at the State Department's headquarters in Foggy Bottom, Washington, D.C.





The discussions focused on a broad range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, emphasizing the growing strategic partnership between India and the U.S.





India's Ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Mohan Kwatra, also participated in these discussions, highlighting India's commitment to strengthening ties with Washington.





Jaishankar's upcoming meetings are expected to cover critical topics that reflect the deepening ties between the two nations, including trade, defence, and cooperation on global challenges.





Richard Verma expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-India relations, stating a desire to continue building ties based on mutual trust and shared values.





This series of meetings demonstrates India's proactive approach in diplomacy and its intent to maintain robust engagement with the United States during a pivotal time in international relations.





Agencies







