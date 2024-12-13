



Iran has recently unveiled a new domestically developed airlifter, named Simorgh, during the 12th International Aerospace Exhibition held on Kish Island from December 10 to 13, 2024. This event marks a significant milestone in Iran's aviation industry, showcasing the country's advancements in military technology despite ongoing Western sanctions.





The Simorgh is a twin-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, designed and manufactured by Iran's Ministry of Defence alongside domestic knowledge-based firms. It is based on the IrAn-140 airliner but has been modified with a rear cargo ramp and other enhancements to improve its functionality for military use.





Specifications :





Range: Approximately 3,900 km Maximum Speed: 533 km/h Cargo Capacity: Capable of transporting standard 463L pallets, light vehicles, and personnel, including paratroopers and injured individuals.





The name "Simorgh" refers to a mythical benevolent bird in Persian culture, symbolizing hope and resilience. Iranian officials have emphasized that the development of this aircraft signifies the country's self-sufficiency in aviation capabilities and its commitment to enhancing national defense.





The exhibition not only showcased the Simorgh but also featured over 300 foreign attendees and various aerospace technologies aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation within Iran's defence sector. Defence Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh highlighted that this aircraft meets international standards and reflects Iran's growing capabilities in producing sophisticated military hardware.







