







External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently co-chaired the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi. This meeting, held on December 12, 2024, emphasized the strengthening of bilateral ties across various sectors.





Jaishankar described the dialogue as a platform for productive exchanges focused on "promising domains and key interests," which included discussions on trade, energy, technology, and regional security issues, particularly concerning the volatile situation in Syria. He expressed optimism about the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE, highlighting its potential to reach unprecedented heights.





The dialogue also served to review the outcomes of previous agreements, such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022, which has significantly boosted trade and investment between the two nations. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to mutual growth and prosperity, aiming to enhance cooperation in various fields while addressing regional challenges.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sheikh Al Nahyan and underscored India's dedication to fostering peace and stability in West Asia. The discussions are expected to pave the way for further collaboration in sectors critical to both countries' interests.







