



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed his condolences on the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. In his statement, Pezeshkian praised Singh's leadership and significant contributions to India and the world, highlighting him as a "great leader" whose legacy will be remembered fondly.





Pezeshkian's remarks came amidst a wave of tributes from global leaders recognizing Singh's pivotal role in India's economic reforms and his efforts to strengthen international relations. Singh was noted for fostering strong ties with various countries, including Iran, and was regarded as a key architect of India's economic liberalization in the 1990s.





In addition to Pezeshkian, numerous leaders from around the world have shared their condolences, reflecting on Singh's impact as a statesman and an ally to many nations.





ANI







