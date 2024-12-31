



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the critical need for the Indian military to master frontier technologies during his address at the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He noted that the evolving nature of warfare, characterized by unconventional methods such as information warfare, artificial intelligence (AI)-based strategies, proxy warfare, electromagnetic warfare, space warfare, and cyberattacks, presents significant challenges for modern armed forces.





Mastering Technologies





Singh stated that "mastering frontier technologies in today's constantly-evolving times is the need of the hour," highlighting the role of military training centres in preparing soldiers for future challenges.





Defence Exports Growth





He reported a dramatic increase in India's defence exports, which rose from ₹2,000 crore a decade ago to over ₹21,000 crore currently, with a target set to reach ₹50,000 crore by 2029.





Economic And Security Interconnection





Singh underscored the relationship between economic prosperity and national security, asserting that a strong economy is essential for a robust security system. He expressed confidence that by 2047, India would not only be a developed nation but also have one of the most modern and powerful militaries globally.





Integration Among Forces





The minister reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing integration and jointness among the three branches of the armed forces, which he believes will improve their collective capability to face emerging challenges.





Singh's remarks come at a time when global military dynamics are shifting rapidly, necessitating a proactive approach to technology and strategy within India's defence framework.





