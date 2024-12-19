



Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on December 19, 2024. This meeting was significant as it marked his first assessment since the recent assembly elections in the Union territory, which were held from September to October 2024. The meeting included key figures such as J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officers from the Army, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).





The review comes in the wake of heightened security concerns following the killing of five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kulgam earlier that day. Among those killed was a prominent commander, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, who had been involved in various terror activities in the region.





During the meeting, Shah discussed a security roadmap for 2025, aiming to address ongoing sporadic terror incidents and improve overall safety in J&K. Official data presented during the review indicated a significant decline in terror-related violence since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. For instance, there were 1,458 terror incidents reported before this change compared to 896 post-abrogation. The number of local terrorists killed also increased from 420 to 517 during the same period.





Shah emphasised a strong stance against terrorism, likening terrorists to "plain criminals" and underscoring that there would be no special status or martyrdom associated with their actions. This reflects a broader strategy aimed at treating terrorism in J&K similarly to how criminal activities are handled in other parts of India.







