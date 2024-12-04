



The second India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue took place in New Delhi on December 3, 2024. This meeting highlights the strengthening strategic partnership between India and the United Kingdom, following the inaugural dialogue held on October 16, 2023.





The discussions aimed to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including defence, trade, and technology, reinforcing the commitments made during previous high-level meetings.





The Indian delegation was co-chaired by senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, while the UK delegation included representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Ministry of Defence.





The dialogue covered a wide range of issues such as:





Emphasising joint military exercises and defence technology collaboration. Exploring avenues to deepen economic ties. Discussing partnerships in emerging technologies. Addressing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and counterterrorism efforts.





Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to addressing global challenges, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as maritime security initiatives.





This dialogue underscores the ongoing efforts to solidify bilateral relations between India and the UK, reflecting a shared vision for regional stability and cooperation.







