



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the evolving dynamics of the India-China relationship during a session in Canberra, where he engaged in a dialogue with Justin Bassi from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. This conversation comes in the wake of significant developments, particularly a border disengagement agreement reached between India and China in October 2024, aimed at easing tensions that have persisted since the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020.





Jaishankar emphasised that the relationship between India and China is crucial not only for the two nations but also for the broader Asian context. He stated, "I think the India-China relationship is key to the future of Asia," suggesting that its stability is essential for a multipolar world order. He noted that this relationship will influence global dynamics significantly, reflecting its importance beyond regional borders.





Following the border disengagement agreement, which involved pulling back troops from critical friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Jaishankar highlighted that this development marks a step towards improving bilateral ties. He mentioned that while there have been "some improvements" in relations, they remain contingent on principles of "mutual sensitivity, mutual respect, and mutual interests". The disengagement process is seen as a foundation for addressing other aspects of their relationship moving forward.





Looking ahead, Jaishankar indicated that with disengagement completed, the next priority would be de-escalation along the border. He stressed that peace and tranquillity are prerequisites for any further development in bilateral relations. The minister also pointed out that continuous diplomatic engagement is crucial for navigating future interactions and resolving outstanding issues related to boundary disputes.





Jaishankar also spoke about how India balances its position as a member of both the BRICS bloc, which he explained is non-west but not anti-west, and QUAD.







